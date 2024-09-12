Close call as metal flies through Utah driver’s windshield

By Michael Martin

MIDVALE, Utah (KSTU) — A driver on Interstate 15 had a scary experience Tuesday when a piece of metal came flying into their windshield.

Utah Highway Patrol says the driver was in the area of 7100 South in Midvale heading South when the piece of metal came flying through the air. The driver only suffered minor injuries.

The driver was able to pull off the freeway.

