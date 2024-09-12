Amazon to close West Sacramento warehouse, laying off nearly 160 employees

By Lindsay Weber

WEST SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Amazon announced it would be closing its West Sacramento facility, possibly leaving dozens of workers without a job.

Based on a WARN notice filed with the state, Amazon plans to lay off 159 employees at its facility on Ramos Drive.

Amazon confirmed to KCRA 3 that it decided not to renew the lease on the facility.

The company said that the impacted employees will have a chance to find work at other Amazon locations.

Company representatives also noted that the closure will not impact customers.

The notice indicated the warehouse will be shut down by Oct. 30.

The company also plans to shutter its Irvine facility in Southern California.

