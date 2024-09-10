San Francisco police officer injured while trying to detain suspect

By Jose Fabian

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KPIX) — A San Francisco officer was injured Monday evening while trying to detain a suspect, police said.

Just after 7:30 p.m., police said officers who were patrolling the 24th and Mission streets area tried to detain someone suspected of being a thief or robber.

The person resisted and a physical struggle occurred with one officer being injured. Police said the person was eventually detained.

Police said the officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

