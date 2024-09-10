FBI offers $20,000 reward for information on deadly shooting at Compton pool party in June

By Dean Fioresi

LOS ANGELES, California (KCBS) — A months-long investigation into a deadly shooting at a pool party in Compton continued on Monday, with federal investigators offering a reward for information that helps them solve the case.

The shooting happened on June 7 at around 7:45 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of E. Greenleaf Boulevard, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting still remain unclear, but one person, identified since as 28-year-old Robert Abdelkader III, was killed and several others were wounded.

Due to the lack of information on the incident, FBI agents are hopeful that the $20,000 reward being offered will help someone who may know more to come forward with potential leads.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials offered a similar reward in late-June.

At the time of the shooting, family members of Abdelkader told KCAL News that their loved one was working at the event as a caterer. He was hosting the party in his family’s own backyard.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office at (310) 477-6565.

