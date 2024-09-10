Charlotte woman wins $1 million lottery prize, hides it under her mattress

By JD Franklin III

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WXII) — A Charlotte woman can fulfill her dream of buying a home after winning big in the lottery.

Arely Martinez said her husband bought a $10 Multiplier Mania ticket at Shopton Commons BP on Steele Creek Road in Charlotte and brought it home for her to scratch.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Martinez said.

After she realized the ticket was for $1 million, she decided to put it in a safe place until she claimed her prize.

“We hid it under our mattress,” she said with a laugh.

After taxes, Martinez took home $429,003.

Multiplier Mania debuted in June 2023 with six $1 million top prizes. One prize remains unclaimed.

