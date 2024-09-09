Steelers lineman James Daniels is hoping to spread the use of Guardian Caps among all levels of football

By John Shumway

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Whether you’re the parent of a high school athlete or a fan of the professionals, no one wants to see an athlete suffer a permanent injury — but that’s just what can come from repeated concussions.

Enter the Guardian Cap, which is worn over the helmet, and a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers was the first in the NFL to wear one during a game.

When offensive lineman James Daniels came out of the tunnel for the team’s first preseason game at Acrisure Stadium, he was the first in the league to wear the Guardian Cap during a game.

Daniels was wearing the Guardian Cap during Sunday’s win over the Falcons in Atlanta, as well.

This is the first season that the NFL has allowed players to wear the protective cover in game action, but not a lot of players are doing it.

“I’m the only person on this team wearing it,” Daniels said. “For me, it really doesn’t matter. People don’t care. As long as you’re out there blocking, it doesn’t matter what you wear. That’s all I care about.”

And Daniels doesn’t care if it looks different. He says that the studied have shown that it does some type of help and that’s why he chooses to wear the cap.

World-renowned UPMC neurologist Dr. Joseph Maroon says the Guardian Cap in a step forward.

“Various studies purport a 10 to 20% reduction in the forces generated with collisions,” Dr. Maroon said.

Dr. Maroon says other studies have shown little difference, but that there is enough there to encourage there use.

For Daniels, he says he would like to see them used from the NFL down to the high school level.

“I think everyone should wear them,” Daniels said.

Daniels hopes other players will follow his lead and Dr. Maroon says every step counts.

While the Guardian Caps obviously look a bit different, Daniels says he doesn’t feel any difference and if it helps protect his brain in the long run, he doesn’t see why he shouldn’t give it a try and wear it.

