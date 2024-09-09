Search on for suspect after 2 men shot at quinceañera in Rancho Cordova

By Cashea Airy, Tori Apodaca

RANCHO CORDOVA, California (KOVR) — A shooter is on the loose after two people were wounded at a quinceañera over the weekend.

It happened at Machinist Hall off Sunrise Boulevard in Rancho Cordova at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The mother of one of the shooting victims said her 16-year-old son is now recovering at UC Davis. She said he has a fractured leg after getting hit by a bullet. She is glad her son is going to be ok, but she wants the shooter caught fast.

Witnesses told CBS 13 that the critical moments unfolded as children and their parents started to leave a quinceañera-turned-shooting scene.

CBS13 spoke with a manager at Machinist Hall who preferred not to be identified, but he was at the party and called 911 when he started to hear a commotion in the front area of the parking lot. Then he heard gunshots.

“Obviously, very unfortunate for the family that had to have this happen at a very special occasion,” said Sgt. Amar Gandhi with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Gandhi said two males were wounded by the bullets, both with non-life-threatening injuries and it was a very close call for a third man.

“Turned out the bullet actually did go through his clothing but he was very lucky, escaped any injury,” Gandhi said.

The manager of the hall said they have never had violence like this at any event, but he pointed out to us the multiple markings on his building that started popping up within the past few weeks.

It makes him think this may have been a gang-related shooting, but the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office could not confirm this at this point in the investigation.

Surveillance cameras will help investigators uncover more clues about the chaos, but witnesses told CBS13 that the shooter was no guest of the 15-year-old girl who was celebrating her coming of age with her loved ones.

“There were so many people at the party so there’s a lot of conflicting information which is totally normal,” Gandhi said. “It’s not anyone being malicious by any extent.”

The manager of the event hall said the venue is fully booked every weekend for the next few months, but with the shooter still on the loose, he is considering canceling because he fears even hiring security will not stop someone with a gun.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call them as they continue the search for the suspect or suspects that left two people wounded at a 15-year-old’s birthday celebration.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Rancho Cordova Police Department and the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office.

