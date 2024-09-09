High-profile customers in alleged Massachusetts brothel ask state’s highest court to hide identities

By Penny Kmitt

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Elected officials, doctors and lawyers are among dozens of men fighting to keep their names private as customers of an alleged brothel. On Monday, highest court in Massachusetts will hear their case.

In November, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy announced that three people were arrested for allegedly operating a high-end brothel network out of apartment complexes in Cambridge, Dedham, and Watertown, Massachusetts as well as Virginia.

Brothel case at Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court

Over a dozen of the alleged clients are asking to remain anonymous.

The full Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear this argument Monday after a judge ruled last week to open this case to the public.

The brothel ring leaders allegedly operated through websites advertising nude Asian models for professional photography as a front for prostitution.

“They are doctors, they are lawyers, they’re accountants, they are executives at high-tech companies, pharmaceutical companies, they’re military officers, government contractors, professors, scientists,” Levy said about customers of the brothel when the arrests were announced. “Pick a profession, they’re probably represented in this case.”

Their lawyers say these individuals would suffer “irreparable harm” if their identities were revealed.

Accused ring leaders seek to change plea

Junmyung Lee of Dedham, Han Lee of Cambridge, and 68-year-old James Lee of Torrance, California were initially charged with conspiracy to coerce and entice to travel to engage in illegal sex activity.

Last week, two of the three people accused of running the brothel filed for a plea change. They originally pleaded not guilty, months ago. That issue will be in court later this month.

