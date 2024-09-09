Erwin High senior linebacker plays to honor father battling cancer

By Ed DiOrio

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Football has been a family tradition for as long as Judah Dayton can remember.

“I’ve played football since I was in kindergarten,” the Clyde A. Erwin High School senior linebacker said. “When my brother was playing youth league football, my sister did youth league cheerleading, and me and the family would spend the entire Saturday watching everybody play.”

Judah’s dad, Craig, made sure football was a part of his and his brother – Zeb’s – lives from a young age.

“He made it known that he wanted me to play football at a young age,” Dayton said. “Get used to the sport and get my energy out because I was a rambunctious kid.

When that rambunctious kid got to high school, he started turning heads.

“Judah comes to work every day,” Erwin Head Coach Rodney Pruett said. “He battles every day with a great mindset. He’s the team leader and captain. He’s the quarterback on the defense.”

Dayton led the Warriors in tackles as a sophomore.

“The work ethic and his fight are unmatched,” said Nathaniel Brown, Erwin senior center. “He’s the best. We grew up together, went to school together. He’s always been there.”

Judah’s dad was there to see it all.

“He’d come to every seven-on-seven game, every scrimmage, almost every practice,” Dayton said. “We would practice down at the lower field, and he’d sit in the parking lot with a camping chair. He’d watch the entire practice.”

Craig supported more than just his sons.

“He would announce for our JV [junior varsity] games,” Pruett said. “[Craig is our] number one supporter, he’s our ‘MaxPreps’ guy on Friday nights. He’s just always been there.”

That was until he wasn’t.

In 2023, Craig found out he had Metastatic Melanoma, a skin cancer.

“They found a spot on the back of his knee in February,” Dayton said. “In the summer, they removed the spot, and thought it was gone.”

Judah continued to lead the Warriors’ defense through his junior year.

That was until a familiar opponent came back.

“October of last year, it had spread into his lymph node,” Dayton explained. “He got really sick that time. They found out that he had a tumor growing on one of his lymph nodes that was pretty much shutting down his body.”

Craig has been battling Stage IV Melanoma since then.

“I’ll get a text out of practice that says my dad’s in the hospital and I need to come see him,” Dayton said.

However, in 2024, it is not about Craig supporting the Warriors. It’s the other way around.

“This year, we wanted to add the helmet decal,” Pruett said. “We use the term ‘brotherhood’ with our football team. There’s an extension with that. It’s a real-life battle. It doesn’t compare to what we do, are blessed to and get to do on a Friday night. I know that each time he steps on the field on a Friday night, he wants to make his dad proud. He’s sure playing like it.”

“[Judah’s] tough,” Brown said. “[His family is] a very tough bunch. They’re fighters. Nothing has changed [on the field]. He comes to work every day ready to go. It’s impressive.”

“I get that news that my dad has cancer, and they just surround me with love and support,” Dayton said. “The sticker was a total surprise. It’s like every game, he’s down there with us. It’s amazing to know that it’s not just because I play football. We’re friends, they love me and I love them back.”

Cancer has not stopped Craig from missing Judah’s senior season.

“He still comes to our games,” Judah said. “It’s a load to him. Last game, he showed up with a cane. It’s a lot for him and his body. He’s got this relentless effort to get through this. Even if he’s not feeling well, he’ll stay up when I get home just so he can talk about practice and the day. Watching him battle through it makes me want to battle through life, football, pain, and everything.”

Now, the game that his dad got him into has a new meaning.

“There’s a new reason why I’m going to train harder,” Dayton said. “Instead of going through practice, it’s more about utilizing practice to get better. To show [my dad] something before he’s gone. To make something of myself before he can’t see me. I love him. I love you, Dad. I thank him for everything I can.”

