Durham man killed in wrong-way crash on I-40; driver charged

By John Harbin

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A woman faces multiple charges after authorities say she drove the wrong way along Interstate 40 on Sunday night, killing a man.

Highway Patrol Troopers say Eden Russo of Asheville was driving west in the eastbound lanes on I-40 near mile marker 41 just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

They say Russo’s Jeep hit four other vehicles.

Caleb Henshaw of Durham was killed in the accident. Two other people suffered minor injuries.

Russo is being held in the Buncombe County jail under a $200,000 bond and faces a slew of charges including felony death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired.

