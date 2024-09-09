Bystanders hold driver’s head above water after crash in Florida

By Dacia Johnson

BREVARD COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Bystanders helped rescue the driver of a truck that crashed into a body of water over the weekend, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO said it received multiple 911 calls about a vehicle that hit the center median on the Pineda Causeway and then crashed through the guardrail and landed in the water.

When a deputy arrived and jumped in the water to help, he found that two citizens, Ariana Ebert and Don Cobb, “were holding the driver’s head above water, partially out of the vehicle, but the driver was trapped on something inside the car, preventing them from being able to pull him out.”

The three were eventually able to pull the driver from the sinking car and began CPR.

The driver was transported to the hospital where he remains in the ICU, BCSO said.

“There are not enough words on days like today that explain the immense emotions one feels about just how great this community is!!” said Sheriff Wayne Ivey in a Facebook post. “Our Deputies are trained to jump into action in emergency situations, and we would never ask citizens to put their own lives at risk, but to see them selflessly try to save someone in a truly scary situation, shows the kind of people that make up Brevard County!!”

