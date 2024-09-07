Girl, 7, dies days after being struck by driver outside pharmacy

By WFOR News Staff

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — Stephanie Alonso died Friday, days after the 7-year-old girl was struck by a driver outside a pharmacy in Miami, her father confirmed.

The incident happened on Monday when Stephanie and her mom were walking toward the main entrance of Navarro Pharmacy on Southwest 32nd Avenue and 22nd Street in Miami before 4 p.m.

A Red Nissan SUV driven by an elderly woman struck the girl and sideswiped her mom.

“Instead of pressing the brakes, the 92-year-old accelerates, and we can see (through surveillance videos) that the vehicle accelerates and goes right toward them. It sideswipes the mother, hits the girl,” said Mike Vega, public information officer for Miami Police. “She was not pinned under the car; she was actually right next to the vehicle.”

Stephanie was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Stephanie would have turned 8 on Sept. 21.

Miami Police have not revealed the identity of the driver, except for her age.

“We issued a ticket for careless driving, but we did not issue it to her yet because we have to wait on the outcome of the case,” Vega said.

