Ex-sheriff’s deputy allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted 14-year-old girl

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — An ex-Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl, authorities said.

Benny Caluya, a 68-year-old former deputy, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and sexual assault while his nephew, 49-year-old Clifford Abihai, was taken into custody on suspicion of kidnapping on Aug. 28, according to a statement sent by the LA County Sheriff’s Department on Friday. After being arrested by Lancaster deputies, they were later released on bond the same day.

Caluya’s bail had been set at $250,000 while Abihai’s bail was $100,000, sheriff’s officials said.

They are both scheduled to make their next court appearance on Sept. 30 at the Antelope Valley Courthouse.

LASD Special Victims Bureau detectives will present the case to the LA County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges.

In an emailed statement, LASD indicated that Caluya has not worked for the department since 2001 although the circumstances of his departure remain unclear.

“Benny Caluya separated from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2001,” the LASD statement reads.

No other details about the case have been released by authorities.

