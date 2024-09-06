Teacher allegedly hits student with ruler, pulls hair and duct-tapes mouth shut

By WRTV News Staff

ANDERSON, Indiana (WRTV) — An Anderson teacher is being charged with battery after allegedly hitting a student with a ruler, duct-taping their mouth shut and sitting on top of them.

Stephanie N. Arteaga is charged with battery of a child under the age of 14 and official misconduct, according to court records.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Arteaga worked 5 days a weeks as an interpreter for Anderson Intermediate Schools.

On August 30, a lieutenant with the Anderson Police Department was contacted to investigate a child offense at the school.

The principal of the school told police that a student at the school came to his office and told him that Arteaga “pulled her hair, hit her with a ruler, placed tape over her mouth, and sat on top of her.”

The principal told police that when he spoke with Arteaga about the incident he smelled alcohol coming from her breath. Court documents reveal she admitted to the principal that she drank an alcoholic beverage after the incident. Staff members then retrieved the alcohol which was in a green “buzz ball” container.

The principal told police that Arteaga’s employment was terminated and she was to be escorted off school property when law enforcement was done speaking with her.

According to court documents, during the interview with police, Arteaga stated that she began having issues with the student and decided to intervene instead of sending her to the dean’s office.

She told police that she began by pulling the student’s hair lightly, which she explained was in a playful manner. Later in the period, Arteaga told police that the student pointed her middle finger at another student, which resulted in Arteaga hitting the student’s finger with a ruler.

Towards the end of class, Arteaga told police that she put a piece of gray tape over the student’s mouth and sat on her lap.

Arteaga also reportedly told police that she consumed an alcoholic beverage after the incident.

According to court documents, a DCS report found that there was a bruise on the student’s hand, which was consistent with being hit by a ruler.

The student told police that Arteaga dragged her by the pony tail to her seat, places duct tape on her mouth and began to strike her with a ruler five times in the hand, and two times in the face while sitting on her legs.

The student also reportedly told police that Arteaga told the student she had performed the same actions to another student in the past and didn’t get fired so she didn’t care if the student told on her.

After the investigation, Arteaga was arrested for battery and was transported to Madison County Jail. Prosecutors have filed to give Arteaga habitual offender status.

