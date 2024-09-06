Man crawls up highway embankment for help hours after motorcycle crash

By Michele Fiore

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — An incredible story of survival. A motorcyclist, badly hurt after a crash, was able to crawl his way to safety getting the attention of passing motorists.

The struggle to finally get to an area where drivers could even see him took over 12 hours. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation releasing incredible video showing the moment the crash happened and when help finally arrived.

It happened on Interstate-43 just west of 124th on Tuesday, Sept. 3 around 11:00 p.m. No other lights in the northbound lanes except the headlights from a motorcycle. You see it fail to follow the curve, and instead drive off the roadway.

As daylight set in, the crash that landed in thick brush between the north and southbound lanes of I-43 near the Layton on-off ramps, remained undetected.

Just before noon Wednesday, a D-O-T camera at 124th Street shows what appears to be a Good Samaritan out of his car on the side of the road looking down at the weeds and talking on the phone.

Minutes later, the head of a man looks up at him with a slight lift off the ground.

A short time later, someone else stops to help too, running to the scene of the crash, then running into the wooded median attempting to find any identification.

About 10 minutes after the first Good Samaritan got on his phone, first responders with the New Berlin Fire Department got on the scene.

Police say the motorcyclist is a 20-year-old man and he was wearing a helmet. He was transported in critical, but stable condition to Froedtert Hospital.

The place where the accident happened not only left the motorcyclist hidden by thick trees and weeds, it’s also on a slight embankment. So, after being critically injured, the motorcyclist had to crawl up. Again, it took him 12 hours, but with strength and determination, he was able to get the help he needed.

