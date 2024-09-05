Xavier Babudar, known as ‘ChiefsAHolic’, to be sentenced on day of Chiefs’ home opener

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — As the Kansas City Chiefs begin their 2024 season, an infamous superfan will learn his fate in court the morning of the game.

Xavier Babudar, known to most as ChiefsAHolic, will be sentenced Thursday, Sept. 5, after pleading guilty to several bank robberies in February.

Babudar admitted to committing armed robberies across multiple states, using the stolen funds to support his attendance at Chiefs games.

He attempted or successfully robbed banks and credit unions in states such as Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee, Minnesota, and Oklahoma.

Babudar admitted to stealing more than $800,000 from banks.

The 29-year-old originally pleaded not guilty last year to 19 charges, including armed robbery, bank theft, money laundering, and transporting stolen property.

After being arrested in December 2022 for a robbery in Oklahoma, Babudar was released on bond with GPS monitoring. He cut off his monitor in March 2023 and fled, committing more robberies before being recaptured by the FBI in July 2023.

The government is seeking a 20-year sentence for Babudar.

The defense is advocating for a 10-year sentence.

A memorandum filed by his attorneys states that Babudar has accepted responsibility and argues that his gambling addiction and personal hardships should be considered mitigating factors.

The memorandum asserts that Babudar developed a severe gambling addiction, which his attorney contends was the primary driver of his criminal behavior.

