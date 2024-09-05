Three Colombian nationals arrested in connection with hidden camera found outside Temecula home

By Dean Fioresi

TEMECULA, California (KCAL/KCBS) — Three Colombian nationals were arrested on suspicion of committing burglary in Temecula, using hidden cameras outside of homes they targeted to gain information, deputies said.

The investigation began back on May 9 a little before 7 a.m., when deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 42000 block of Drennon Court in regards to a suspicious device located in their yard, according to a statement from the department.

The device, a camera disguised as a pile of leaves, was planted in their yard, and was connected to a wireless transmitter that was likely feeding live images to an unknown location.

Deputies say that the device contained “improvised video recording components,” in their statement.

Their extensive investigation revealed that four suspects were connected to the crime, where they hid this device, and several other similar devices, with the intent to commit burglary, RSO’s statement said.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Riverside Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau and the Southwest Station Investigation Bureau served a search warrant at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles, where they located three suspects and took them into custody.

They have been identified as Dany Alejandro Aponte-Abaunza, 38, Hames Lopez-Granados, 28, and Jonathan Sierra-Rincon, all from Colombia, deputies said.

Deputies booked the three at Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of burglary.

Investigators say that they are continuing to search for the fourth suspect, who has not yet been located.

