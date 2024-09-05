Summerfield Charter Academy teacher charged with taking inappropriate images of female students

By Kelly Kendall

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WXII) — A former Summerfield Charter Academy teacher charged with taking inappropriate images of students appeared in Guilford County court Tuesday.

Michael Evans, 40, is charged with eight counts of felony secret peeping and eight counts of felony indecent liberties with a student. The Guilford County Sheriff’s office says Evans was an 8th-grade social studies teacher at Summerfield Charter Academy.

A detective with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said in court the department was called to Summerfield Charter Academy Friday. Investigators spoke with the principal and reviewed surveillance camera footage.

“Surveillance camera footage showed him using his cellphone and extending his arm underneath students’ skirts while they were walking up the stairwell,” Detective Joshua Allen said. “He’s 40 years old. These female students — they were his students. They were 13-14 years old at the time.”

Deputies arrested Evans on Saturday and gave him a secured bond of $200,000.

In court, the judge said the maximum sentence for the indecent liberties charges is four years per count. He said the secret peeping charges carry a maximum sentence of three years and three months each. Evans faces a combined maximum sentence of 58 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on Oct. 22.

