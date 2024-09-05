Michelle Azar Shines in “All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg” at The Hobby Center

By Francis Page, Jr.

Sept. 5, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Prepare to be inspired, Houston! The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts is set to present a captivating and heartfelt portrayal of one of America’s most iconic and trailblazing women, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In “All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” the brilliant Michelle Azar steps into the shoes of the legendary Supreme Court Justice, bringing to life Ginsburg’s extraordinary story with wit, passion, and grace.

A Performance Worthy of Notorious RBG’s Legacy Mark your calendars for an unforgettable theatrical experience on September 5th and 6th, 2024, when Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center will open its doors to celebrate the life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg—lovingly known as the Notorious RBG. The one-woman play, written by the Tony Award®-winning playwright Rupert Holmes, is an intimate and insightful look into the trials and triumphs of Ginsburg, who broke down barriers and became a beacon of justice for millions worldwide. In her portrayal, Michelle Azar delivers a powerful performance, seamlessly blending humor and vulnerability as she delves into Ginsburg’s life journey. From her early years as a bright student who lost her mother on the eve of her high school graduation to her courageous battles in law school—where she juggled her academic responsibilities, a family, and a husband battling cancer—Azar captures every nuance of Ginsburg’s resilience. The performance promises to take the audience through her fight for women’s rights, her time in front of dismissive all-male courts, and ultimately, her powerful presence on the United States Supreme Court, where she became a voice for the voiceless.

Why Michelle Azar Is the Perfect RBG Michelle Azar is no stranger to commanding the stage with finesse. A celebrated actress with a diverse portfolio, Azar’s experience spans everything from the world of opera to off-Broadway productions. She brings her rich expertise and deep commitment to every role she inhabits. With her portrayal of Ginsburg, Azar captures the complexity of a woman who balanced family, career, and public life with an unwavering sense of justice and fairness. The critics agree—Azar is not only honoring Ginsburg’s legacy but also making it relatable and resonant for today’s audiences. Azar’s journey to this role is as impressive as Ginsburg’s rise to the Supreme Court. From performing with Placido Domingo as a child to acting in hit shows like NCIS LA, Criminal Minds, and How To Get Away With Murder, Azar has built a career defined by versatility and passion. Her recent work in the one-woman show From Baghdad to Brooklyn was highly acclaimed, and now, with “All Things Equal,” she’s set to add another unforgettable performance to her repertoire.

A Glimpse Into Ginsburg’s Life, Up Close and Personal Rupert Holmes, the genius behind this touching script, has crafted a work that is not only a tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg but also a testament to the many people who look up to her as a cross-generational role model. Holmes, known for his dynamic and interactive theater productions, such as The Mystery of Edwin Drood, has once again struck gold with this powerful piece. Under the skilled direction of Laley Lippard, the play’s intimate setting creates a unique opportunity for audiences to feel as though they are sitting with Ginsburg in her chambers, hearing her thoughts and experiences directly. This closeness allows viewers to connect deeply with Ginsburg’s journey, her trials, and, most importantly, her triumphs. The story not only celebrates her victories in the courtroom but also her humanity, portraying her as a mother, wife, and friend, in addition to being a judicial powerhouse.

Why Houston Can’t Miss This Event Houston, a city known for its rich diversity and vibrant arts scene, is the perfect stage for this monumental production. The Hobby Center, which boasts world-class theaters and top-tier performances, is honored to host All Things Equal for its limited two-night engagement. With Michelle Azar at the helm, this show promises to be a thought-provoking and inspiring night at the theater—one that Houstonians should not miss. The Hobby Center has long been a hub for bringing people together through the arts, and All Things Equal is set to further solidify its reputation. Not only will this production highlight the power of storytelling, but it will also remind audiences of the enduring legacy of Justice Ginsburg, a woman who stood up for what was right even in the face of incredible opposition.

Final Thoughts: Why Michelle Azar’s Performance Will Leave You Changed The life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg continue to inspire millions across the globe, and Michelle Azar’s portrayal of her will undoubtedly resonate with Houston audiences. This play is more than a biography; it’s a celebration of the indomitable spirit of one of the greatest women in modern history. Azar’s performance ensures that Ginsburg’s voice continues to echo, reminding us of the power of justice, equality, and perseverance. Houston Style Magazine readers don’t miss your chance to experience this extraordinary event. As Ruth Bader Ginsburg once said, “Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” Houston let’s come together to honor RBG’s legacy by supporting this remarkable production.

