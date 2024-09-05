Georgia superfan’s quest to meet Patrick Mahomes ends in a touchdown

By Olivia Acree

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — The Chief’s Kingdom is filled with fans all over the world, dying to meet Patrick Mahomes. Kayren Spain is a Chiefs fan from Georgia who made it happen.

“Okay folks this is my 76th video to meet Patrick Mahomes before I croak,” said Kayren Spain, a Georgia Chiefs fan.

Spain is 81 years old and healthy, and she had a mission to meet number 15.

“Actually, that’s what we say, “I want to do this before I croak, I want to do this it’s on my bucket list before I croak,” said Spain.

She posted dozens of videos on social media asking for help to meet him. She once got the attention of Randi Mahomes but didn’t give up on meeting the player.

“I kind of went okay, I think I’ve done everything I can do. I’m going to let it go,” said Spain.

Until this summer when her daughters took her to training camp. They had one stipulation for the trip.

“That you promise me you’ll be happy anyway,” said Spain.

After seeing how many fans were there for the same reason, she had to remind herself: be happy anyway. But then…

“He saw my sign I guess, and he just came straight, straight over towards me,” said Spain. “It was fabulous.”

She finally met Mahomes.

“I remember him saying ‘Nice to meet you, I remember my mom told me about you, and him looking at me and giving me that smile, you know, it was that connection just quick, but I know it was a connection, I really believe that he really saw me,” said Spain.

She always had a special place in her heart for Mahomes, but after fans helped her make her way to him, she has a special place for Kansas City too.

“If I could move anywhere in the world, I would move to Kansas City,” said Spain.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.