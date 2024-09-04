Man accused of murdering girlfriend, leaving body at Logan appears in court

By Web staff

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A Kenyan man accused of murdering his girlfriend in Boston, leaving her body at Logan International Airport and fleeing the country will face charges in court Tuesday.

Kevin Kangethe was extradited back to America on Monday after a monthslong search.

He was wanted in the Oct. 31 death of his girlfriend, Margaret Mbitu, 31, whose body was found in a car at Logan.

During Kangethe’s arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court, the magistrate allowed a defense request for him to remain out of view of the courtroom and the camera. Kangethe was charged with murder and held without bail.

“Mr. Kangethe brutally attacked Ms. Mbitu in the car with a knife, causing multiple sharp force injuries to Ms. Mbitu’s body. Ten wounds just to her neck and face alone,” prosecutor Mark Lee said.

Kangethe is accused of then leaving the car at a Logan Airport parking lot.

“Ms. Mbitu’s body in the front seat, face down, seat reclined, her body covered with bags and random items to make her body harder to see her, and then took a one way flight to Nairobi, Kenya,” Lee said.

Mbitu’s family vows to fight for justice for the beloved healthcare worker who had dreams of owning her own business.

“Our lives have changed forever. I feel the pain every day of losing my sister and I will always fight for her as she would fight for me,” Ann Mbitu said in a statement.

Investigators determined that Kangethe fled to Kenya after Mbitu’s murder. Kangethe was captured in early February, subsequently escaped from a Kenyan police station, and was recaptured at the home of a family member on Feb. 14.

