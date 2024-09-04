‘Justice for Darean’: Community mourns loss of teen killed outside Michigan State Fair

By Faraz Javed

FERNDALE, Michigan (WXYZ) — A community is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed outside the Michigan State Fair over the weekend.

Darean Davis was pronounced dead at the hospital. His friend, who is also 14 years old, was shot in the leg and is back home recovering, according to family.

The search is still on for the gunman who opened fire Saturday around 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Dr. Devon Buskin, the co-founder and CEO of the Detroit City Lions, worked with Darean at the youth club.

But as much as Buskin takes pride in the youth club and in its players, this week, he has been hurting.

“I got a call right before midnight that Darean, also known as Dee Dee, was unfortunately shot and killed,” Buskin said. “It was just devastating, especially I had just seen him a few weeks ago and saying how summer was. And he was just excited to go back to school and football season and all of that.”

Darean played for the Detroit City Lions in 2022 and 2023. Buskin says he was a well-rounded young man and athlete who could play multiple positions.

“Team player. He was one of those kids who would push the other kids to be better and sometimes, it was just natural,” Buskin said.

Darean was also a student at University High School in Ferndale, where I met a parent at the pickup line. Latonya Jordan, a parent in the school district, showed me the email the school sent out Tuesday morning.

“On Saturday, August 31st, one of our University High School 10th grade students died in the act of gun violence,” Jordan read.

She said she felt emotional reading the email.

“Once I read that first part of it, I almost like just dropped my phone because it’s too close to home,” Jordan said. “My daughter is the same age and it’s from her school.”

Jordan says she’s wondering why the shooting happened.

Novi police say the initial investigation revealed the incident may have stemmed from an argument throughout the week.

In a statement to 7 News Detroit, Ferndale Public Schools Superintendent Camille Hibbler wrote in part:

“In response to this tragedy, we have mobilized a crisis team that includes mental health professionals, counselors, and support staff to provide immediate and ongoing assistance to students, parents, and staff.” “It’s just sad. I’m still getting emotional about it because it shouldn’t even happen,” Jordan said.

Buskin is Darean gets the justice he deserves.

“He was just an angel, man. Can light up a room, was very smart, was very focused. Cared about family. We are hoping and want justice for Darean,” Buskin said.

