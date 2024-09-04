Brother and sister both win $25,000 a year for life prize in lottery drawing

By Neal Riley

BROCKTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A pair of siblings from Massachusetts are officially “Lucky for Life.”

William Fralick and his sister Pamela McClure, both from Brockton, each won $25,000 a year for life in the Lucky For Life Lottery game.

Siblings play the same winning lottery numbers The winning numbers for the Aug. 25 drawing were 8-17-19-29-31 with a Lucky Ball of 12. Fralick and McClure matched everything except the Lucky Ball. The siblings play the same numbers, which they say represent family birthdays.

Both chose to take their prize in the form of a one-time cash payment of $390,000 before taxes. Fralick said he’ll put his winnings into savings, while McClure hasn’t decided what she’ll do yet.

Fralick bought his winning ticket at the Star Food Mart in Brockton, and McClure got hers at 7-Eleven in Abington. The stores each get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

Lucky for Life is a daily game that offers a top prize of $7,000 a week for life if players match all five numbers plus the Lucky Ball.

Family luck in the Massachusetts Lottery

This isn’t the only Massachusetts Lottery case of family luck in recent weeks. Last month, a winner from Leicester won a $2.64 million Megabucks jackpot thanks to numbers he played that were based on a combination of his wife’s old landline number and her favorite numbers.

The Lottery is set to move online in sometime in late 2025. Money from online lottery ticket sales will go toward early childhood education and care.

