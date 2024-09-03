Palm Beach County mothers raise awareness of pediatric cancer with I-95 billboard

By Mike Trim

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Florida (WPTV) — September marks National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

At WPTV’s Let’s Hear It meetup in Wellington, two mothers affected by pediatric cancer spoke with anchor Mike Trim.

They’re creating awareness in a big way with a digital billboard on Interstate 95 located between Sixth Avenue South and Tenth Avenue North in Lake Worth Beach.

Rachel Paine and Elan Klein of Palm Beach County both lost their sons to pediatric cancer.

“I hope that for the families that are in the battle now that they know that they’re supported as well through us,” Klein said. “We’re just hoping for some change.”

According to the American Cancer Society, about 9,620 children will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States in 2024.

The billboard along I-95 will stay up for the entire month of September.

The mothers encourage everyone to wear gold, which signifies awareness of childhood cancer and a fight for a cure.

