No injuries reported after homebuilt plane crashes in Odessa

By Connor Hills

Click here for updates on this story

ODESSA, Missouri (KMBC) — A plane crash ended without injury Monday morning in Odessa.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that it was called to the scene of a single-engine plane crash around 9 a.m. near 6878 Oakwood Drive on Labor Day.

When troopers arrived, they found a Zenith CH 601XLB plane that had crashed near a house. The plane narrowly avoided striking a tree.

One pilot and one passenger were checked out and cleared by EMS at the scene.

The plane took off from Grain Valley and was headed for Mexico, Missouri, when it experienced mechanical issues.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will investigate the exact cause of the crash.

The plane is considered a kit aircraft and is manufactured by Zenith Aircraft Company in Mexico. Kit aircraft are built for personal use rather than professional activity.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.