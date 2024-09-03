Michigan 10k swim to benefit veteran brain health

By Kelly Vaughen

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Michigan veterans die from suicide at much higher rates than the rest of the population, according to recent Veteran Affairs data.

The Step Up Foundation is working to prevent these deaths by funding research into veteran brain health. The 2024 “Find Your Way Home” swim in Grosse Ile will benefit the foundation.

This year marks the second year of the event. The 10k swim is Saturday, Sept. 14 from the Grosse Ile Yacht Club to the Detroit River Lighthouse.

“Swimming for me is a time just to kind of reflect back on military life. Friends I’ve lost. … Have conversations with guys I don’t get a chance to anymore. And just kind of make peace with things,” said PJ Ramsey, a Navy SEAL veteran and event director of the Step Up Foundation.

The money raised will go towards causes that support veteran brain health.

“Plenty of veterans, plenty of teammates I have, have struggled with transitioning. I myself included with PTS, suicidal ideations, suicidal attempts. Honestly, with all the training I’ve been through in the military, the hardest thing I had to do was ask for help,” said Ramsey.

The Step Up Foundation was founded by Sara Wilkinson, who started it in honor of her husband, Chad Wilkinson, a Navy SEAL for 21 years who died by suicide.

“We found ways to donate his brain and do research. We learned he suffered not just from multiple TBIs but what’s called interface astroglial scarring. Which is blast wave injuries to the brain through combat and through training,” said Wilkinson.

Wilkinson said she started the foundation to help battle those invisible wounds veterans face.

“The truth is, it’s an epidemic. We’ve had thousands and thousands of service members take their life. And so, it doesn’t matter — branch, rank, gender, time in service. They have given to us, and we need to stand up for them,” she said.

More than 30 swimmers will participate in the swim. The event will host an after-party at the Grosse Ile Yacht Club. The event will feature food, drinks and live music. You can buy tickets for the after-party.

“Coming up to Grosse Isle last year for the first time, I just can’t even say what this community, how special they are,” said Wilkinson. “Grosse Isle has touched me in a way that will last a lifetime.”

