Congressman Al Green Welcomes Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su to Houston for Labor Legislative Update and Breakfast Assembly

By Francis Page, Jr.

September 2, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston is set to host a pivotal event in the labor movement as Congressman Al Green welcomes Acting Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su to the Ninth Congressional District of Texas. This significant occasion, marking Congressman Green’s annual Labor Legislative Update and Breakfast Assembly, will take place at the Wyndham Hotel near NRG Park. The gathering will not only spotlight the ongoing efforts of the Biden-Harris administration to uplift workers but will also provide a platform for labor leaders in the region to discuss critical issues affecting union workers and their families.

The event, scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. CT, will see labor leaders, policymakers, and community advocates come together to engage in meaningful dialogue on the future of labor rights, the impact of recent legislative advancements, and the continued fight for workers’ rights. A press conference will follow at 10:00 a.m. CT, offering insights into the discussions and highlighting the administration’s achievements in supporting the American workforce.

Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su, a key figure in the Biden administration’s pro-worker agenda, expressed her commitment to this cause, stating, “I am proud to join Rep. Green in Houston as we continue to fight for each and every worker in this country. As the most pro-worker, pro-union administration in history, the Biden-Harris administration remains committed to enforcing the law, ensuring workers can utilize their right to organize, supporting workers at the bargaining table, and creating pathways that ensure everyone has access to a good job.”

Congressman Al Green, a stalwart advocate for labor rights, emphasized the importance of this event in the context of Labor Day celebrations. “It’s an honor to have Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su in the Ninth Congressional District of Texas. As we celebrate Labor Day, it is important to recognize the crucial role labor unions play in building and safeguarding the rights of American workers, including their wages, benefits, and working conditions,” Green stated. He further highlighted the transformative impact of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, noting that “in Texas alone, $153.2 billion has been invested by the private sector along with $34.2 billion of public investments in clean energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing, creating more good-paying employment opportunities for Texans. We must continue to advocate for the labor unions that protect workers, power the American economy, and strengthen the lives of Americans.”

The event promises to be a cornerstone in the ongoing efforts to empower labor unions and ensure that workers across the nation are afforded the dignity and respect they deserve. The assembly will be live-streamed on Facebook, allowing broader participation and engagement from those unable to attend in person.

Event Details:

Who: Congressman Al Green (TX-09), Acting Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su, Labor Leaders

What: Labor Legislative Update and Breakfast Assembly

Where: Wyndham Hotel near NRG Park, 8686 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77054

When: Thursday, September 5, 2024, 8:00 a.m. CT (Press Conference at 10:00 a.m. CT)

