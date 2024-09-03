After 40 deaths in Lake Michigan so far in 2024, a push for water safety education

By Lauren Victory

CHICAGO (WBBM) — After a rash of drownings and tragedies this summer, there’s been a renewed push to keep everyone safe in the waters of Lake Michigan.

A beach hazard warning was in effect over the last few days because of dangerous conditions. Lifeguards were keeping people close to the shore or out of the water altogether.

Still, some say much more needs to be done.

The unofficial end of summer didn’t mean swim season was over, but Labor Day was the last time Chicago lifeguards would be on duty until 2025.

That means beachgoers should be even more vigilant. Lake Michigan is notorious for tragedies.

“Even close to the shore, there can be drop-offs or inshore holes. A child could step in water over their head and they go down instantly,” said Dave Benjamin, a water safety advocate.

So far in 2024, Lake Michigan has claimed more than 40 lives, including adults and children, according to Benjamin’s calculations.

“This could easily become the worst year on Lake Michigan that we’ve tracked,” Benjamin said. “It just all depends on how the fall goes.”

Halle Quezada was at Loyola Beach in 2018 when a 13-year-old was swept underwater and died.

“No one thought anyone was in danger,” Quezada said.

The incident struck a nerve.

“If we are going to live on the third coast, then we have a responsibility to protect people,” she said.

She’s been working to raise public awareness alongside Benjamin’s nonprofit called the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. The goal is to educate people about the hidden dangers of the beautiful lakefront.

“We don’t light kids on fire to teach them stop, drop and roll,” Benjamin said. “We can have school presentations and classroom presentations to educate about fire safety. We can do the same about water safety.”

That argument led to a new Illinois law, signed in December 2023, which mandates water safety training for all kindergarteners through sixth graders. The curriculum could be implemented as soon as this school year and includes lessons like:

“If you see breaking waves, there are dangerous currents,” said Benjamin.

Quezada added that another lesson will be, “Once you are in trouble, how do you get out?”

The hope is to extend the training requirement through students’ senior year of high school in Illinois. Another important step could be passing similar legislation in other states bordered by the Great Lakes.

Temperatures should remain warm in the Chicago area throughout the week, but next weekend, more dangerous conditions are expected on the water.

