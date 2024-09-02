Firefighters forced to flee “hoarder-like” home fire after running out of air inside

By Sara Powers

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Dearborn man has died after his home caught on fire early Monday morning, fire officials said. The “hoarder-like” conditions of the home forced firefighters to flee the structure at one point.

At 7:30 a.m., firefighters responded to 2038 Detroit St. after receiving a report of a house fire.

When they arrived, they discovered heavy flames and smoke coming from the home. Officials say neighbors were knocking on doors and windows trying to help get a man out of the home.

Firefighters entered the home and discovered “hoarder-like” conditions. The man, who was unable to get himself out, was found in a bedroom in the back of the house.

While trying to rescue the man, two firefighters ran out of air. A “mayday” was called, and one of the firefighters had to extricate himself through a window, while another one had to be assisted out of the home by additional firefighters.

None of the firefighters were injured. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from injuries he sustained in the fire, according to Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray.

The Dearborn Fire Department says there is no confirmation on the cause of the fire at this time.

