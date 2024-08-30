Emmett Till remembered with exhibit at Two Mississippi Museums

By Kennedi Cooper

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — An exhibit at the Two Mississippi Museums commemorates the life of Emmett Till, 69 years after his brutal murder.

“The Emmett Till exhibit has been magnified; it has been enhanced to its fullest capacity,” LaFonda Richardson said.

The exhibit offers a deeper look into Till’s story, whose racially-motivated death in 1955 became a catalyst for the Civil Rights Movement. Till was murdered after being accused of offending a white woman named Carolyn Bryant in Money, Mississippi.

“I have learned so much that wasn’t known to me. It enhanced my knowledge, my culture, my history, and I understand why a lot of my family members who did live here in Mississippi moved to the north,” Richardson said.

Richardson traveled from Wisconsin to reflect on the struggles of those who fought for civil rights.

“I understand that pain, that healing that never took place with my family members. To increase my knowledge and to learn more is definitely something I encourage everyone to do,” she said.

Dr. Everod Rutledge and his wife, Ethel Rutledge, visited the museum for the first time and emphasized the importance of learning history.

“Things that are interesting to us is that history is the core of our existence in this country. I remember the horrific things that took place to Emmett Till, especially in Jet magazine and Ebony and other articles growing up as a young man,” Everod Rutledge said. “It just angers me so much when one that people could commit that kind of violence on a child.”

Ronald Ward, another visitor, highlighted the significance of understanding history.

“It’s always nice to know your history. It will help you in the future and what grounds you came from,” Ward said.

Till’s family continues to fight for justice and share his story worldwide.

