LAPD releases bodycam video of fatal shooting of naked burglar armed with knife

Published 10:39 am

    LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Los Angeles police have released new video of an incident in which officers fatally shot a naked burglar who charged at them with a butcher knife.

The incident happened on July 29 in the Beverlywood neighborhood.

AIR7 was over the scene as the suspect ran at the officers and was shot.

The additional video shows earlier exchanges between officers and the suspect inside a woman’s home where he was armed with a knife and attempted to barricade himself. He also set a fire inside the home.

At one point officers used beanbag rounds to try to subdue him as he lunged with the knife. He did not comply or surrender and the officers retreated from the home and called in help from SWAT.

In the video, SWAT officers outside the home can be heard repeatedly telling the suspect to get on the ground. He is standing near the house wearing no clothing and covered only by a blanket. He starts running at them while holding the knife and officers open fire. He drops to the ground shortly before reaching them.

The suspect, later identified as Lavell Adams, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The full LAPD video on the incident can be viewed here on YouTube. Warning: Contains disturbing content.

