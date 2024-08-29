Hope on the Green: How the VertaCat is changing the game for disabled golfers

By Adriana Mendez

Wisconsin (WTMJ) — At the Mee-Kwon Golf Course, on a bright sunny day, Todd Landfried and Hope Kittel are playing a round of golf, something that brings them great joy.

Being out on the green is a major milestone for the pair — there was a time when golfing seemed like an impossible dream. Todd lost his ability to walk after a snowmobiling accident in February of 2022.

“We took a turn, and unfortunately when I accelerated to go on the straightaway, my sled went to the right, caught a tree, and I went airborne into the tree headfirst,” said Todd.

Given a second chance at life, Todd is now determined to get back to the things he loves and he’s helping others along the way.

“It’s about helping others like Hope get back out on the golf course and enjoy the games they used to enjoy,” said Todd.

He started the Stand Up and Play Foundation Eastern Wisconsin Chapter a few months ago. It’s a nonprofit that provides wheelchair users and others with impaired mobility the opportunity to engage in recreational activities by using a mobility device called the VertaCat.

The VertaCat is an all-terrain mobility rider that helps elevate those who are paralyzed to a standing position, allowing them to play the game of golf.

“It gives us the ability to go into the tee box, and the green, and putt—things like that, just like if you were an able golfer,” said Todd.

Although this piece of machinery helps the golfers physically, mentally it also provides a renewed sense of independence, confidence, and joy.

“It’s great physical exercise for someone who is handicapped or disabled, and mentally there are just immense benefits from a psychological standpoint,” said Todd.

While out on the green, Hope couldn’t stop smiling. She’s had a love for golf since she was a child and even won a state title with her high school team. However, Hope says she has struggled with health issues throughout her life, and things took a dramatic turn in March of 2023.

“A pretty devastating neurological event—that took my ability to talk, swallow, breathe, write,” said Hope.

The devastating health condition took her ability to walk but not her determination or willpower.

“It’s been long. It’s slow progress, but I’ve come a long way from where I was,” said Hope.

And now, she is getting back to enjoying her passion with the VertaCat and through the Stand Up and Play Foundation.

“I don’t think a disability should be a reason to not be able to do things, so when there’s incredible things like this, I think getting the word out, getting people access to it is so important because the joy it brings me—I hope we can get other people to use it to bring them the same joy,”

“It’s gonna make me cry again. It was just amazing to see her and just look like she did, you know, and her swing is still there, and that smile comes out on her face to be out here too,” said Jodi Kittel, Hope’s mother.

As Todd and Hope continued their round, Hope said she would love to see others with mobility issues have access to the VertaCat in the future.

“That would be incredible because everybody deserves access to something like this,” said Hope.

And that’s why Todd is working to partner with golf courses in eastern Wisconsin, hoping to get four to five other VertaCats to help others enjoy the game.

“If you’re given another opportunity in life, which I was, one of the things that I realize is that you really do need to reach out and try to help those that are in a similar position,” said Todd.

The VertaCat Hope uses is just a loaner, but there is a GoFundMe to help get her one of her own, so she can continue to go out and golf. To donate to that GoFundMe, click here.

To learn more about the Stand Up and Play Foundation, visit: standupandplayfoundation.org

