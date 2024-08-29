Arkansas grants $250,000 funding for Safe Haven Baby Boxes

By TRACY GLADNEY

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced on Friday that soon $250,000 will be available for organizations to install more Safe Haven Baby Boxes for receiving abandoned babies.

Arkansas law allows the delivery of a child 30 days or younger to a law enforcement agency, fire department, medical provider or staff member. The child can also be left in a safety device installed by the organization.

The Safe Haven Baby Box Grant will assist with funding and costs associated with installing the devices, which cost $15,000 and $500 annually for maintenance.

“This grant program will provide resources and give struggling new moms safe options that help build a culture of life in Arkansas,” said Gov. Sarah Sanders. “I applaud local communities who are investing in this program and partnering with the state.”

Organizations eligible for the funding are law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and city and county hospitals with an emergency room.

Arkansas has 25 baby box locations, including the Magnolia Fire Department and the Sevier County Medical Center in De Queen. Roughly 44 babies have been given up to baby boxes since 2017.

Applications for the grant will begin in September, and there is no deadline for applying.

