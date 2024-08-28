The check-up that saved a North Texas man’s life: The Walking Miracle Man

By J.D. Miles

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KTVT) — It’s hard to describe one Grand Prairie man as anything other than a walking miracle. He took his own health for granted and it came close to costing him his life.

As an active 47-year-old, there wasn’t a hill that or rock Clay Paulson couldn’t climb, until about 6 months ago.

“We’d gone on a hike and over the Christmas holidays in Santa Fe and I’d struggled a little bit on that,” said Paulson. “I had some shortness of breath. I associated that with getting over kind of an upper respiratory infection.”

Even though Paulson works in a heart clinic as an administrator, he hadn’t seen a doctor for a checkup or a physical in 10 years, something that bothered his wife who is a physician’s assistant

Paulson promised his wife he would get checked out. It was a decision that saved his life.

Doctors detected a heart murmur which led to the discovery of an enlarged aorta that could rupture at any time.

Paulson was rushed into surgery that repaired his body’s largest artery.

With a clean bill of health, he was back to hiking with his wife and son this month.

“I think I think I’m as good as new and definitely in fact, I just had my 48th birthday a couple of days ago on Sunday, and I was remarking to my wife and my mother, this is my first birthday as far as I’m concerned because this is all extra time,” Paulson said.

A study by the National Institutes of Health found that 53% of Americans don’t get preventive screenings or regular checkups.

The number is even higher for men.

Medical Checkups:

55% of U.S. men are overdue 55% of American men are overdue for physicals. “I think it’s very important to get checkups just to get a really good look at everything, kind of a thorough investigation.”

An investigation of our bodies can sometimes reveal hidden ailments and diseases like the one Paulson had, but discovered in time thanks to a promise he made to his wife.

“There is no other way to put that,” said Paulson. “I wouldn’t have gone and had a physical of my own volition, I think, or I certainly wouldn’t have when I did. And I think the kind of clinical pathology of this disease I had had I put it off even a short time, I wouldn’t be here. So 100% she saved me.”

