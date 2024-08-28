Power cut off to 1,200 homes after a possibly intoxicated man climbs up pole in Sylmar

By Matthew Rodriguez

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was forced to turn off the power to more than 1,000 homes on Tuesday after a man climbed up a pole in Sylmar.

Firefighters drove to a neighborhood in the 12200 block of W. Van Nuys Boulevard at about 5 p.m. to help the man. However, he refused to climb down.

The Los Angeles Police Department said he was not suicidal. Instead, they believed he was either high or drunk. While still hanging dangerously close to power lines, the man pulled out what appeared to be a pipe and smoke from it.

The incident forced LADWP to cut off power to 1,200 surrounding homes initially. However, the utility company re-routed energy through different lines, reducing the number of affected residents to about 15.

After about two hours, first responders gave up on trying to help the man since he continually refused to come down. He eventually climbed down the pole and left the neighborhood.

Officers did not detain him.

With him finally off the power pole, LADWP restored services to the remaining homes.

