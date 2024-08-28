Modesto teenager held at gunpoint during home invasion, homeowner says

By Lindsay Weber

MODESTO, California (KCRA) — Two Modesto children are safe following a home invasion in a residential area on Tuesday morning, the police department said.

Police were dispatched to a house in the area of North McClure Road and Clogston Way around 8 a.m. after a 13-year-old girl called 911, reporting a home invasion.

The homeowner told KCRA 3 her daughter and 3-year-old son were at home when three men broke in. The police department said the men were wearing construction clothing.

Surveillance video shows a man in a yellow reflective vest over a white hooded sweatshirt beating the front door open with his foot.

The homeowner said the children hid in her daughter’s bedroom when the men broke her door in and grabbed the teenager.

The teenager was held at gunpoint and taken around the house while the suspects asked where the safe was, the homeowner said.

When the suspects realized the teenager was on the phone with 911, the homeowner said they left, taking multiple 49ers jackets and Nike shoes.

The Modesto Police Department said the children were not injured and the home invasion appeared to be an isolated incident.

Detectives are investigating the incident and motive, the police department said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Modesto Police Department.

