He was hit by a suspected drug smuggler on the run. Did the police put him in harm’s way?

California (LAPost.com) — A crash sounded through El Segundo on August 4, followed by the sound of a car driving off at full speed. When neighbors emerged, Jorge Santos, 27, of Baldwin Hills, L.A., was lying unresponsive on the street. “I look out the window, and there’s Jorge’s lifeless body in front of our window right in front of our home,” said Amy, an El Segundo local who asked to be identified only by her first name. “My husband got out there. He said Jorge wasn’t moving; he was making a gurgling sound, so he didn’t think he was alive at the time.”

Santos had been hit by a car on the run from the police. Several unmarked vehicles from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department had followed the vehicle through Los Angeles and into El Segundo. When they attempted to make an arrest, the driver rammed one of the SBCSD cars, then sped off into the residential area where he collided with Santos, who was on his bike.

The chase did not lead to an arrest. According to SBCSD Public Information Officer Mara Rodriguez, “The suspect abandoned his vehicle a short distance away and the suspect has not been located.”

Rodriguez was unable to confirm or deny whether the officers were in active pursuit of the suspect when the collision occurred. However, El Segundo Police Chief Saul Rodriguez did not deny it when asked to confirm the story. Amy and a neighbor possess separate videos which, she claims, shows multiple unmarked police vehicles following the suspect. However, she says that Santos’ lawyer has advised her not to share the video, as it is a part of ongoing litigation.

Some reports have also surfaced on social media implying that police officers were seen pursuing the suspect at high speed.

The case has raised concerns about the police’s actions in El Segundo. Councilman Lance Giroux believes that SBCSD should have been more careful. “The cops have a very very difficult job, but we have a no-pursuit policy in town, and it’s precisely so things like this don’t happen,” though he later clarified that this policy is unofficial and not binding. Giroux says that he has worked with Santos to find a lawyer and seek restitution from SBCSD.

Such chases can be deadly for bystanders, as police and suspects drive at high speeds without heed to local conditions. The incident comes on the heels of a lawsuit filed against Minneapolis police after a bystander was killed while they were pursuing a suspect. In that case, Officer Brian Cummings has pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter. Nationwide, the number of people killed during police chases is growing, with at least 577 deaths recorded in 2022, the most recent year for which data are available.

When it comes to the rules surrounding police chases, there is some degree of uncertainty. “Every department has their own rules that they have to abide by,” said Chief Rodriguez. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department policy manual states that “A pursuit is justified only when the apparent need for immediate apprehension or protection of the public outweighs the level of danger created by the pursuit.” It goes on to discourage chases in areas where high speeds could be dangerous and in cases where the identity of the suspect is known.

Following the collision, Santos was rushed to the hospital by El Segundo Emergency Medical Services, where he was placed in a medically-induced coma for four days. He suffered numerous injuries, including two collapsed lungs, two broken clavicles, a shattered tibia and severe road rash. While he is expected to make a full recovery, he still cannot walk.

When he came to, he was unaware of what had happened. “Last thing I remember hearing is screeching tires,” said Santos, “I didn’t see the car coming from my blind side, I just woke up in a hospital.”

In the aftermath, Amy and Giroux set up a GoFundMe. The money will pay for Santos’ medical expenses, the needs of his mother — for whom he is the sole caretaker — and general living expenses. Given that Santos is a bartender, he is not expected to be able to work for some time. “The biggest concern that he had was his mom,” Giroux told the Los Angeles Post. “He takes care of bills for her, her car, so it will go towards expenses. Plus, there’s a long rehab that he’s going to have to struggle through.”

But even with outside support, the road ahead is long and precarious. Only 17% of GoFundMe campaigns for medical and emergency expenses reach their goals. While Santos’ fundraiser quickly surpassed its $20,000 goal, Giroux says it’s not nearly enough to cover the costs that he is facing. “Even what we’ve raised right now won’t put a dent in the things he has to do. But it will at least help with the day-to-day.” Amy has raised the target to $50,000 in order to provide greater assistance to the Santos family.

Jorge Santos is described by those who know him as a pillar of the local community. A born Angeleño and son of a Guatemalan immigrant, he has been active in the rock climbing, hiking and cycling communities. “If you came to one of our group bicycle rides in recent months, you probably enjoyed the company of the smiling, positive ray of joy that is Jorge,” wrote a fellow cyclist on the GoFundMe page.

Santos hopes that his case will bring attention to the safety issues facing cyclists in Southern California. “There’s not enough safety for us out there. Especially when a bike lane is just a painted strip on the street now.” Though his circumstances are unique, he believes that they illustrate the dangers that cyclists are exposed to near high-speed traffic.

Amy and Giroux have requested both financial assistance and moral support for Santos. “Cards are a big deal, Amy’s son writes him one every day,” says Giroux. “Those things mean a lot when you’re alone with your thoughts for twenty-three hours a day” Amy adds that social media comments are also very meaningful. “I print out all of the Facebook comments from people. He sits there and reads ‘I’m praying for you,’ ‘I’m hoping for you,’ and that gives him so much strength.”

Readers looking to contribute to Jorge Santos’ recovery fund can do so through his GoFundMe.

