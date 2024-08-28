Get Ready, Houston: Library Card Sign-Up Month Goes Big on Hurricane Preparedness!

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

August 28, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — As Houston braces for another hurricane season, the Houston Public Library is stepping up to help our community stay safe and powered up. This September, the Library Card Sign-Up Month campaign has a special twist—hurricane preparedness. By simply signing up for a MYLink library card, you could walk away with more than just access to incredible resources—you might win a life-saving piece of equipment!

In the heart of hurricane season, which peaks around September 10 according to the National Hurricane Center, the stakes couldn’t be higher. This is the time when Houston residents need to be ready, and what better way to prepare than with a little help from your local library? The Library’s latest initiative not only connects you with thousands of books, e-books, and digital resources but also offers you the chance to win big.

What’s Up for Grabs?

Grand Prize: A generator to keep your home powered during a storm.

Second Prize: A portable power station, perfect for keeping essential devices running.

Third Prize: A power bank, because a charged phone can be a lifeline in an emergency.

Why a MYLink Library Card is a Must-Have

The MYLink library card isn’t just a ticket to free books—it’s a gateway to a world of knowledge and tools:

Endless Reading Options: Access thousands of books, e-books, audiobooks, and more.

Digital Resources: Dive into online databases, research tools, and e-learning platforms.

Tech and Innovation: Explore TECHLink centers with virtual reality headsets, 3D printers, and even laser cutters.

Cultural and Educational Events: Attend events that enrich minds of all ages.

History at Your Fingertips: Uncover local African American, Hispanic, and Texas history at specialized research centers.

Community Spaces: Use study rooms, meeting spaces, and internet-equipped computers to connect and collaborate.

How to Get Involved

1. Sign Up: Visit any Houston Public Library and register for your new MYLink card.

2. Enter the Giveaway: Follow the Houston Public Library on Facebook or Instagram, snap a picture with your new library card, and post it with the hashtag #MYLink. Don’t forget to check out the contest details at houstonlibrary.org/contest.

3. Stay Ready: Use your MYLink card to access essential resources that will keep you informed and prepared for whatever hurricane season throws your way.

This campaign is proudly supported by the Houston Public Library Foundation, the unsung heroes who advocate for and fundraise on behalf of our library system.

So, Houston, are you ready? Grab your MYLink card, dive into the world of resources at your fingertips, and who knows—you might just win the generator that keeps your family safe this hurricane season.

For more info, visit HoustonTX.gov

