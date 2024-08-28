24 animals rescued from 109-degree Michigan barn without food, water

By Sara Powers

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Twenty-four animals were rescued from a Michigan barn after troopers discovered they were being kept under improper living conditions, officials said.

On Monday evening, troopers responded to the barn in Burtchville, St. Clair County, after receiving a complaint of dogs attacking a neighbor’s chickens. State police didn’t release any further details about the barn’s location.

When they arrived, they discovered several animals on the property with poor living conditions and no food or water.

State police say several dogs were locked in crates without food or water inside the barn, where the temperature was 109 degrees.

“A barn on the property contained several dogs locked in crates with no food or water, injuries and with a temperature of 109 degrees inside,” state police said. “In total 24 animals, including donkeys, goats, cats, dogs, a turkey, chickens, were rescued from the residence in cooperation with animal control.”

The investigation is ongoing and will be sent to the St. Clair County Prosecutor’s Office once it is complete to determine possible charges.

