‘It’s disheartening’: Sports card store faces loss of more than $10,000 after burglary

By Carolina Estrada

ROCKLIN, California (KCRA) — It took 45 seconds for burglars to steal thousands of dollars worth of sports cards from the True Sports Cards and Collectibles store in Rocklin on Monday.

“It’s disheartening,” store manager Tim Shepler told KCRA 3. “I felt violated, and I think all of us do here in the shop.”

Surveillance video shows two burglars breaking into the store located near Strandford Ranch Road and Fairway Drive early Monday morning.

“They broke through the glass door with some kind of a hammer,” Shepler said.

The store said burglars got away with nearly $20,000 in trading cards.

Rocklin Police are investigating and searching for the two suspects.

“We’re just lucky nobody was here at the time and was injured,” Shepler said.

Since the burglary, Shepler said they’ve received a lot of support from customers and the community.

“We have a ton of families, tons of kids, collectors that have been with us since day one, and I feel like they’ve reached out to us to see how we’re doing,” said Shepler.

He said that support is their motivation to move forward.

“It’s still going to be a safe space or a place to come and hang out,” Shepler said. “We’re going to bounce back.”

