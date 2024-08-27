Educator injured by student could lose her eye, calls on Gov. Abbott to make changes to education system

By Julia Falcon

CORSICANA, Texas (KTVT) — A Navarro County educator who was injured by a student earlier this month said she could lose her eye due to the incident.

Collins Intermediate School Assistant Principal Candra Rogers was airlifted to Parkland hospital in Dallas after a student threw a wooden hanger at her.

Rogers said that during lunch on Aug. 15, a behavioral teacher called for help. When Rogers arrived at the classroom, she said there was a student who was assaulted by another student who was still in the classroom.

When she entered the classroom, Rogers said the student was irate and the room was ransacked.

“I knew I had to be as calm as possible, not to engage him,” Rogers said.

Rogers said the student threw multiple chairs toward her and another assistant principal. He then threw a wooden hanger, knocking her right eye out of the socket.

After being airlifted to Parkland, Rogers said she had surgery on her eye. Doctors believe she is blinded and the damage is permanent. She will need another surgery on the eyelid and removing her eye is likely, she said.

Rogers also called on Gov. Greg Abbott to update Chapter 37 of the Texas education code, saying it needs to be updated to incorporate the well-being of students. She also called on Abbott to allocate some of the state’s $32 billion surplus to schools.

“Our safety is important, too,” Rogers said. “We should not fear being in the classroom with an aggressive student.”

