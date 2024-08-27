92-year-old woman dies after being struck by vehicle in driveway

By Nick Sloan

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KMBC) — A 92-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle backing out of a garage near 96th Terrace and Foster in Overland Park.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Monday when the vehicle hit the woman, who was standing in the driveway.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The Overland Park Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

