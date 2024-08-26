Nonprofit rescues kittens that were found in trash compactor



WTVF, LUCKY’S CAT HOUSE, CNN

By Aaron Cantrell

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — Animal dumping is an ongoing issue in the Mid-state, leaving local shelters overwhelmed and struggling for resources. The latest case involves a litter of four-week-old kittens rescued from a trash compactor just in time.

“The kittens were found at the trash compactor here in the county,” said Brandy Fox, director of Lucky’s Cat House. The nonprofit, which is run entirely by volunteers, reports the kittens were saved moments before the compactor was set to run.

“They were very dirty. Very matted,” Fox said, describing the condition of the kittens when they were found. Despite their near-death experience, the kittens are now healthy and receiving the care they need.

Fox highlighted the growing problem of animal dumping in the region, which she attributes to limited resources for cats in southern Middle Tennessee. “Unfortunately, it happens more often than people realize because there are limited resources for cats in southern Middle Tennessee,” she said.

The issue is not new. In May, the organization discovered dozens of cats abandoned by the roadside, crammed into crates and totes. “We’ve had several adopted. There were 28 total,” Fox said.

She said Marshall County’s lack of resources exacerbates the problem, Fox noted. “Our animal control doesn’t do anything for cats. Our animal shelter doesn’t accept cats,” she said.

Fox expressed her frustration with the cruelty of abandoning animals. “There are some cruel people in this world. I hate to see those types of cases and abuse cases,” she said.

Lucky’s Cat House is currently caring for about 100 cats, either at the shelter or in foster homes, but the nonprofit’s resources are limited.

To address the growing population of stray and abandoned cats, the shelter is advocating for better spaying and neutering programs. “We need a better spayed and neutered program because that’s the only way we’re ever going to get ahead of the problem,” Fox said.

The kittens rescued won’t be available for adoption for another two months, but there are many other cats ready for some love. To adopt or help the nonprofit with donations, visit Lucky’s Cat House.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.