Man arrested for fatal stabbing of his brother

By Hamilton Kahn

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Police arrested a 26-year-old man Sunday for the fatal stabbing of his 28-year-old brother, stemming from an argument they had while being driven home around 2 a.m. after a night out at downtown bars, an Albuquerque Police Department news release said.

Tyvon and Ozal Leno, who are from the Acoma Pueblo, began arguing while riding in a mini-van with two other men and their mother, who asked them to get along. Instead, they began to fight and soon after, Tyvon stabbed Ozal in the neck, the release said.

Witnesses in the vehicle said that while their mother tried to stop the bleeding from Ozal’s neck, Tyvon ran from the scene. One of the men in the van drove the others and Ozal to an urgent care center, where he died, the release said.

Meanwhile, Tyvon got the attention of APD officers downtown, who he told that his brother had been stabbed. He led them to 6th Street and Copper Avenue, where there was blood on the sidewalk, and after first saying that someone else had stabbed Ozal, he said that he had done it, the release said.

Police got a warrant for Tyvon’s arrest, charging him with murder and tampering with evidence. He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

