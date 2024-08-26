Life sentence likely for sex offender who raped, slashed woman’s throat before setting home on fire

By Ryan Dickstein

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WMAR) — A Baltimore man responsible for a deadly string of violence last September just pleaded guilty to a pair of heinous crimes.

Jason Billingsley is likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars for the brutal attempted murder of a woman and her boyfriend at their apartment on Edmondson Avenue.

According to charging documents, Billingsley was a maintenance worker at the building and targeted the couple for a reason that’s yet to be revealed.

On September 19, Billingsley forced his way into the home, and bounded the woman and her boyfriend at gunpoint.

He then slashed the lady’s throat and raped her, before setting both victims and the apartment on fire.

Each suffered second and third degree burns to the body.

Detectives identified Billingsley as the suspect through surveillance footage and several pieces of evidence left behind at the scene, including a knife, handcuffs, duct tape, and a hoodie that Billingsley reportedly wore on camera the previous day.

Billingsley was far from done, just three days later he’s accused of killing 26-year-old tech CEO Pava LaPere inside her Mount Vernon apartment building.

In that case LaPare had been reported missing and was later found dead atop the roof of the Congress apartments on W. Franklin Street.

The medical examiner ruled she’d died from strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head.

Surveillance footage showed LaPere letting Billingsley into the lobby of the complex, at which point they both got on elevator together.

Billingsley was then observed in the stairwell leaving the building about half-an-hour later.

Official sentencing for the Edmondson case is scheduled for Friday. Thus far Billingsley has not agreed to a plea deal for LaPere’s murder.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates issued this statement following news of a plea deal.

“Today’s plea ensures that a dangerous individual will spend the rest of his life behind bars, unable to harm anyone else. The horrific acts of false imprisonment, assault, and attempted murder have left a lasting impact on the lives of not only the victims but our city as a whole. This outcome reflects our unwavering commitment to seeking justice for victims and holding violent offenders accountable for their actions. Our hearts continue to be with the survivors, and we hope this verdict brings them, their loved ones, and their community some measure of closure and healing.”

