California police redesign lobby into spa-like space to calm crime victims

By Zoe Hunt

Click here for updates on this story

SEASIDE, California (KSBW) — The Seaside Police Station has redesigned its lobby to have a spa-like feel. The reasoning is to make victims of crime feel calmer and more comfortable while waiting for an officer.

There’s a waterfall, soft music, plants and more. The atmosphere has transformed from the normal cold, empty police lobby to a calming, peaceful environment.

“When people come in, they’re coming here usually for something negative, but it’s a positive environment,” said Seaside police Chief Nick Borges. “They can come here knowing that we’re going to help them. It really does relax the mood.”

The lobby is only 75% finished, but police say it has been received positively by the community and visitors to the lobby are enjoying the new atmosphere.

For Seaside police records technician, Ryan Berry, it is all about the details of this project.

“Small things can do big things for people,” said Berry.

Berry was the one to pick out the waterfall, the statement piece of the lobby’s new look. The records team is the group behind the project. They have been putting in the work by coming in on weekends to put up the wood walls and place the new décor.

The Seaside Police Department said this new look is unlike anything done before.

“What you’re seeing right now is something that is extremely unique. You can go in any other police department, at least today, and you won’t see this,” said Borges.

The lobby will still see more changes and additions before it is officially finalized.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.