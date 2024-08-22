‘We caught 27 rats’: Why summer heat waves can lead to a rise in rodents



By Carolina Estrada

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Rodents are not uncommon in Sacramento. And during hot temperatures, residents might spot rats more frequently.

The Sacramento Canines Rat Annihilation Team (SCRAT) is a group of urban ratters that hunt for rodents around the city with their dogs.

Emily Iniguez, a member of the group, said they have recently seen a surge in rats.

“Within the last couple of months, spots that we have gone to regularly have seen a marked increase in rats,” Iniguez said.

Last month, the group caught 27 rats in one day at Cesar Chavez Park.

Summer heat waves can be a factor, said local pest control expert Salvador Mora.

“As the summer goes on, as things start to dry out, there tends to be a little less food far away for them. So, they’re looking for a place to find food, find water and shelter,” said Mora.

He said that shelter can be anywhere.

“We see them all over the place restaurants, warehouses, every other type of business along with homes,” Mora said.

Mora recommends keeping an eye out for common signs of infestation like rat droppings and urine marks.

“You’re going to look for rub marks,” said Mora. “Their bodies will actually leave dark-colored stains anywhere that they’re traveling.”

The easiest way to deal with an infestation is prevention Mora said.

“Preventative measures would be reducing clutter around your house, making sure your landscape is kept up, trimming bushes off the ground,” said Mora.

As for the rats roaming around the city, SCRAT said they will continue to comb rat-attracting areas.

“Any rat that we take out of that environment is beneficial to people’s public health,” said Iniguez.

