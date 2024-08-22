St. John’s University Coach Rick Pitino’s office burglarized, NYPD says. Video shows the suspects.



By Alice Gainer

NEW YORK (WCBS/WLNY) — The office of famed St. John’s University basketball coach Rick Pitino was burglarized.

The burglary happened Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. Police said the men gained entry without authority, but exactly how wasn’t immediately clear.

Two suspects were caught on surveillance video with what police say was stolen memorabilia in their hands, including a ceremonial sword, bullhorn, autographed basketball, and more. It all came from Pitino’s office.

“Property was stolen from an office in the Athletics Department. The University shared surveillance footage with the NYPD and is assisting in the ongoing investigation,” a university spokesperson said.

Police said the suspects took off on a moped, traveling westbound on Union Turnpike.

Red Storm seeing red over burglary

St. John’s Red Storm was seeing red Thursday.

“If Coach Pitino can get his stuff stolen that easily, I would be pretty worried about my own things,” student Jack Hance said.

“As soon as you come on campus, there’s going to be cameras on you and stuff, and it’s really bold,” one person said.

“These guys obviously didn’t have no care, it seems like. They don’t look nervous, their faces. Strolling. A crazy amount of comfort level for them to do that,” said another.

Pitino, formerly the head coach for New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, was hired by St. John’s just last year. He previously won NCAA championships in Kentucky and Louisville, though the latter was vacated. He also coached for three seasons at Iona in New Rochelle.

