Eight-year-old gunshot victim speaks out with his mother by his side

By Jasmin Barmore

DETROIT, Michigan (WXYZ) — “Turn yourself in…cuz I’m scared” is the message that 8-year-old Isaiah Watson has for whoever is responsible for shooting him.

Watson was grazed in the head by a bullet early Monday morning during a drive-by shooting.

His mom says she is devastated.

“To see your child that way…it hurts,” says Lynette Brock.

Brock says she remembers every second of the morning when bullets woke her up out of her sleep.

“I heard them,” she said. “But my first instinct, I got my kids down on the floor and I rushed out to my other kids to get them. No matter if the bullets were still coming or not, I wanted to get my kids to safety, but before I could even get to Isaiah, he was already struck.”

Watson received three staples in his head after the incident. And although the boy appears to be doing okay, he is still dealing with the aftermath of the incident physically and emotionally.

I asked him if he was in any pain. And he says his head hurts and he is afraid to go to sleep.

His mom says she is thankful to have her son, but she is still shaken at the thought that the situation could have gone a different way.

“He haven’t even got to live life for real,” she said. “And his almost got taken away because of senseless acts.”

DPD says they believe the incident may have stemmed from an altercation with juveniles. They are looking at all aspects of what the motive could be, including if it may be related to gang violence.

But Brock says there was no beef with anyone in the home.

“I cannot even begin to tell you where to begin with a story because I don’t know what happened,” says Brock. “All I know is I woke up to bullets flying in my home.”

Now, the mom of six is afraid to return to her home. And she is struggling with how to move her and her family forward.

“Right now I’m homeless and I just need the help from the community to relocate to get my babies to a safe place.”

Brock says she started a GoFundMe to help her and her family get back on their feet. To donate, click the link.

