Alleged attempted kidnapping did not occur, police say

By S.E. Jenkins

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — The Dallas Police Department said the alleged attempted kidnapping widely reported last week in far north Dallas did not occur.

Wednesday, the department said it concluded its investigation and confirmed no charges were filed regarding the incident on Old Pond Dr.

It was widely reported last week that Dallas police were investigating an attempted kidnapping. The report identified a young man who exited a white SUV and approached a group of kids as the suspect. Initially, DPD said he was under 18-years-old and there was no threat to the public.

Residents in the neighborhood were concerned and the incident went viral as the boys shared their story.

“We were all on very high alert,” Cori Pratt said previously to CBS News Texas.

Pratt is also the Expanded Neighborhood Patrol coordinator for the nearby Highlands North Homeowners Association and worked to learn more about this incident, getting in touch with an officer who patrols the area. She told CBS News Texas the officer reported that no one had been arrested and it had not been filed as an attempted kidnapping.

The officer also confirmed with a lieutenant that the incident started when one of the children threw an object, possibly a water balloon or ball, striking the man’s vehicle.

Melissa Ashby said her teenage son, who has a form of autism, was identified as the alleged suspect.

According to Ashby, her son and his friend were waiting on another friend who lives on Old Pond Dr. when they saw a group of young boys walk by.

“He, as friendly as he is, said ‘Oh, you look like you would be good at playing football’ and the one boy, who is the last one seen running in the blue shorts, he told him, ‘I don’t talk to strangers, f*** off,'” she previously said to CBS News Texas.

Ashby said her son thought it would be a good idea to address them, but panicked when he saw the mom filming and went back to the vehicle.

She said her son was cleared of any wrongdoing but wished that information had come out sooner.

